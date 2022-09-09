NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Buys $60,690.00 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero bought 2,550 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a current ratio of 596.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $312.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
