Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires 698,500 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics comprises approximately 1.9% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.