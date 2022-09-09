Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,531 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,683 shares of company stock worth $6,106,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.