Next Century Growth Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,897. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $201.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

