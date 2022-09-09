Next Century Growth Investors LLC Grows Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,336 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Trading Up 2.7 %

LUNG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $744.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.58. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Pulmonx Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

