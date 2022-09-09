Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Marten Transport worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,923. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

