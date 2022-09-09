Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

INSP traded up $4.52 on Friday, reaching $201.72. 1,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,794. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.85 and its 200-day moving average is $208.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.