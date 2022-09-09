Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 3,038 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. abrdn plc grew its stake in Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.66. 1,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,033. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.75.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

