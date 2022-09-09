Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 11,957 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises about 1.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.29% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 442,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.40. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.81 and a fifty-two week high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

