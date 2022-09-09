Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 779 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,792. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.