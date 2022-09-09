NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.36. 88,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,724. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

