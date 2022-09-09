NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $90.44 Average PT from Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,187,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,049,000 after acquiring an additional 111,060 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.