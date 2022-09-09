NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $94.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

