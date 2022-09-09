NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.22.

NICE stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $212.11. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average of $209.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

