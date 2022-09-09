NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.