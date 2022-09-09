Nimiq Reaches One Day Volume of $599,110.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $599,110.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000190 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,332,518,436 coins and its circulating supply is 9,765,518,436 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

