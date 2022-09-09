NitroEX Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, NitroEX has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One NitroEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NitroEX has a total market cap of $612,630.96 and approximately $48,279.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.43 or 0.99723420 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036299 BTC.

About NitroEX

NitroEX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial. The official website for NitroEX is www.nitroex.io.

Buying and Selling NitroEX

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NitroEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NitroEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

