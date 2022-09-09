NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NNGRY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.02.

NN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

