Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 470,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Norfolk Southern worth $266,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.53. 23,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,825. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

