North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NNWWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities raised North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

North West Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 2,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718. North West has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

