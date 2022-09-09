Northland Securities Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NTNX opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after buying an additional 1,393,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

