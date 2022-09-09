NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Down 2.7%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76. 316,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,727,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,352,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,549,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 252,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,184,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after buying an additional 811,960 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

