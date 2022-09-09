Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,699. The company has a market capitalization of $245.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

