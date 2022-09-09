NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000.

NuVasive Stock Performance

About NuVasive

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

