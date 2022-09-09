Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of NXC opened at $13.33 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
