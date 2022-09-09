Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXC opened at $13.33 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

