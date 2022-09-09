NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,210,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVDA opened at $139.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $348.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

