NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.41. 658,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,063,360. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

