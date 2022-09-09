NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,238,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 786,159 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $883,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 28,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $16,355,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.40. 969,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,063,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.66. The company has a market cap of $357.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

