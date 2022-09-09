OAX (OAX) Market Cap Hits $5.71 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $1.71 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OAX

OAX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is www.openanx.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

