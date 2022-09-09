ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $192,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

