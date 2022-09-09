Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.32. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 122,230 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Ocugen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,046,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,495. Insiders own 2.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $50,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

