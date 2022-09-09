Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $77,075.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

