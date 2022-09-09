OLD Republic International Corp Has $42.67 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.78% of Flowers Foods worth $42,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO remained flat at $26.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,781. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

