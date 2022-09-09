OLD Republic International Corp Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $72,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. 72,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,635. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

