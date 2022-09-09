OLD Republic International Corp Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $84,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WEC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.10. 27,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,881. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.