OLD Republic International Corp Reduces Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 1.02% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,293. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

