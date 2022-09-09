OLD Republic International Corp Sells 16,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Northwest Natural worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northwest Natural Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 1,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,686. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

