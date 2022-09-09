OLD Republic International Corp Sells 24,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $55,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

