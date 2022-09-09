Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.03

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 636,435 shares trading hands.

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.01.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Health and Nutrition, and Global Health and Other.

