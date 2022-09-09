ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $15.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.38. ON24 has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 1,243,742 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

