ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.
ON24 Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 295,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,297. The stock has a market cap of $465.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.38. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 171.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $276,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 69.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
About ON24
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON24 (ONTF)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.