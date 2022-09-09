Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.
Ooma Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $291.60 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.69. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Institutional Trading of Ooma
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.