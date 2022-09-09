Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $291.60 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.69. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 96.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 156,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

