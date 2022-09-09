Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 41,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 779,189 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $29.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.