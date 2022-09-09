OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

