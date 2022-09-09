OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $89,199.65 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.14. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,058. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.
