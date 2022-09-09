OVR Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OVR has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $1.95 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OVR has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OVR Profile

OVR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,769 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OVR is www.ovr.ai.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

