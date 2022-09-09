Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.92.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

