Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $49.80 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,432 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 6.3% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $317.48. 12,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,955. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.