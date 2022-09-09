Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 1,049 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,521,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,666 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,171,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,132,570. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

