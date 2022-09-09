Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,762 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $95.29. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,293. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.